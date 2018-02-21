IN PICS: Namaste Bollywood! Canadian PM Justin Trudeau meets film industry’s who’s who; Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan attend

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau who is in India for his week-long tour, met with some of the hot-shots of Bollywood film industry last night.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau who is in India for his week-long tour, met with some of the hot-shots of Bollywood film industry last night. The Canadian PM met with King Khan Shah Rukh Khan and perfectionist Aamir Khan. The event was held in Mumbai where the who’s who of Bollywood graced the event. Justin Trudeau wore a golden sherwani at the event. Along with Trudeau, his wife Sophie and kids, Xavier and Ella were also present at the event.

At the event, heartthrob R Madhavan was also present along with veteran actor Anupam Kher. On Wednesday, Justin Trudeau visited Golden Temple in Amritsar. Justin Trudeau met with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh for a one-on-one meeting. The two are expected to discuss business as well as people-to-people ties. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal welcomed the Canadian PM at the Golden Temple.

On February 20, the Canadian Prime Minister said corporate India has committed investments worth $1 billion in Canada. This is bound to create more than 5,000 jobs. Justin Trudeau made the announcement after he met with industry leaders including such as Birla Group’s Kumar Mangalam Birla; Tata Group’s N Chandrasekaran; Mahindra group’s Anand Mahindra among many more.

Bollywood Actor Aamir Khan with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A post shared by Pooja Dadlani (@poojadadlani02) on Feb 20, 2018 at 8:53am PST

A post shared by SHAH RUKH KHAN (@srk_fanspage) on Feb 20, 2018 at 9:07am PST

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on Feb 20, 2018 at 10:14am PST

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on Feb 20, 2018 at 8:38am PST

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Feb 20, 2018 at 4:11pm PST

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on Feb 20, 2018 at 8:38am PST

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 23 in New Delhi.