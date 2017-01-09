In bizarre twist, Pakistani media says actor Om Puri killed by Narendra Modi!

According to Pakistani media, Om Puri was assassinated by the Modi Government. (Reuters)

When Om Puri passed away at the age of 66, fans and the film fraternity were equally shocked and sad. But it looks like Pakistani media has taken it to a whole new level. So, get this. Apparently Puri didn’t die of a heart attack, but was ‘murdered’. By whom, you might ask? Well, none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Pakistani media. A hilarious piece by Op India, details how the media has blamed two RAW agents, Rajesh and Kalveer, for killing the actor. National Security Adviser to the PM, Ajit Doval, the Shiv Sena, RSS, and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar supposedly ordered the two men to stalk Puri and observe his routine. They were then instructed to put a pillow on his face and strangle him.

It also suggested that Puri was suffering and isolated after his controversial statements about martyred BSF jawan Nitin Yadav. To prove their point, the TV station aired a clip from Arnab Goswami’s interview with Puri, claiming that he was being treated with no respect by the country. Sure, Arnab’s interviews are grueling to say the least, but if that’s proof of murder, we’re not sure how the media is reaching its conclusions. Oh, and just so you know, the media also inducted the actor into Amrish and Madan Puri’s family and turned Arnab Goswami into a singer-turned-journalist because apparently research is dead. Don’t these wild claims suddenly make Arnab seem a little better despite all his shrieking?

Watch the peculiar claims here:

Also, here are the media’s reasons about why Puri should have been ‘spared’. He worked in Dev, which centred around a cop who tried to save Muslims during the 2002 Gujarat Riots. In it, Puri played an officer who was against anti-national elements. And let’s not forget that apparently more actors who side with Pakistan are going to be killed. To the Pakistani TV station we say, maybe stick to basic facts and leave conspiracy theories to angsty teenagers?