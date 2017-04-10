In a latest, Sunil Grover now starting a new project with Sunny Leone

Sunil Grover. (Twitter)

Sunil Grover is not going back to Kapil Sharma show, instead, he is trying out new things and his latest project is with Sunny Leone! We have known him in three different avatars and now he announced his brand new project. It is not with Preeti Simoes, Kapil Sharma’s alleged ex-girlfriend, as many are reporting. Not even with Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar who are also boycotting Kapil’s show along with him. Instead, it is Sunny Leone aka Baby Doll.

Watch Sunil Grover announcing new project with Sunny Leone

He even took to twitter and said: The favorite of them all, fans call her Baby Doll. Guess who’s gonna join me for #MasalaCommentary on @UCNews_India.” He also posted a short video in which he is sitting on an exercise ball, dressed in

cricket gear, and teasing us about Sunny. “Hi main hu Sunil Grover aur main nazar aaunga April 13th ko UC news app par live commentary karta hua aur mere saath hongi jo Laila hai, jo Baby Doll hai. Samjhe? Nahi samjhe? Mujhe kaha hi gaya tha ke aise jkehna ki ye log na samjhe.”