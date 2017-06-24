In a first, trailer of Tigmanshu Dhulia directed Raag Desh to be launched at Parliament



The first teaser of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s ambitious project was unveiled on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)

It’s a big thing for any movie that its trailer will be officially launched from Parliament. The trailer launch of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s upcoming film Raag Desh will be taking place at Parliament. The film’s director Tigmanshu Dhulia says it is to honour the heroes of the Independence struggle. “To launch the trailer of Raag Desh in the Parliament honours the heroes of the Independence struggle. It is the first time that Parliament has allowed a trailer launch and that in itself is a big honour for our film,” Dhulia said in a statement.

The first teaser of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s ambitious project was unveiled Friday. The theatrical teaser was attached to Salman Khan’s Tubelight, which hit the screens on June 23. According to IMDB, the film is based on the historic INA 1945 Red Fort Trials. Raag Desh is the story of the famous Red Fort trial of the three INA officers that changed the course of India’s freedom movement. The 50-second-long teaser shows to set the ground for the nationalistic movement and the trial as it introduces the three main INA officers.

Talking about the film, Dhulia said, “The Red Fort trial is one of the most interesting and relevant part of our Independence history. And Raag Desh is about that fascinating case.” The film’s cast includes Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Mohit Marwah. It is presented by Rajya Sabha TV and produced by Gurdeep Singh Sappal. Raag Desh is the story of three leading officers of the INA: Colonel Prem Sehgal, Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon, and Major General Shah Nawaz Khan.

Releasing 28th July the true story of netaji’s Indian national Army pic.twitter.com/yBPtHXWr2a — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) June 15, 2017



Raag Desh is scheduled to hit theatres on July 28.