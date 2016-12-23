I’m not interested in box office numbers: Aamir Khan

Superstar Aamir Khan today said he is not thinking about the box office collection of “Dangal” and rather wants the film to touch the hearts of people. (PTI)

Superstar Aamir Khan today said he is not thinking about the box office collection of “Dangal” and rather wants the film to touch the hearts of people.Trade pundits predict that “Dangal” would collect Rs 30-Rs 40 crore on the opening day. The film hit the screens today.

“I don’t think so (it will make Rs 40 crore) as it’s a non-holiday time. I am not thinking about the numbers I am concerned about the audience’s reaction. I don’t have interest in numbers. I just want the film to touch the hearts of audience,” Aamir said when asked about the predictions.

Aamir’s wife Kiran Rao, who has produced the biographical sports drama film, says even for her money is not important, but audience love matters the most.

“Our biggest victory will be when people will like the film. We have made this film with so much love, we hope we have done justice to the film. People coming and watching the film will be an award for us,” she added. Aamir and Kiran were talking at the special screening of “Dangal” last night.

The ‘perfectionist’ actor reveals that he has kept several screenings for industry and has got good response.”I am happy with the response that we are getting for “Dangal”. We had a screening for media and even you all liked it. Aamir, 51, says, wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita on whom the film “dangal” is based have too have loved the film.

“Mahavir Singh Phogat ji and both Geeta ji and Babita ji loved the film. They had tears in their eyes. It was a big responsibility on us to do justice to their life and story through the film. It feels good that they have loved the film. I am really very happy. I just hope audience, too, likes the film,” he added. The “PK” star isn’t thinking about winning awards also for “Dangal”, including the Oscars.

When asked his opinion on “Dangal” going for Oscars, Aamir says, “We want the Indian audience to enjoy the film and that’s the biggest award for us. I am not interested in awards.” Kiran, too, is not thinking about the prestigious award at the moment.

“This year, we are not eligible. Next year, we will see as it’s a process, the committee here (in India) has to chose the film if it’s chosen, then I can talk about it (Oscars),” she said.