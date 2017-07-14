IIFA Awards 2017: When Salman Khan shocked everyone and sang Happy Birthday for Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan also said that he cannot memorise dates, and only remembers Katrina’s birthday. (Image: IE)

Bollywood camaraderie is happening in all its glory in New York this time during the IIFA Awards 2017. The trumpet of their presence is being sounded across social media, all over the country and everywhere the Indian diaspora is to be found. The 18th edition of this spectacular event was officially inaugurated with a press conference at Metropolitan Ballroom at the Sheraton Times Square Hotel. It was star-studded as expected and marking their presence were superstars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapur, Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput, among others. The conference was a socialising event for the celebrities to come together with leaders from other fields and interact with their fans.

Amidst all this, the irrepressible Salman Khan stopped all conversation to ask Anupam Kher about the IIFA dates. He responded to the media by saying that he cannot memorise dates, and only remembers Katrina’s birthday. And before long, he was singing the birthday song to everybody’s surprise. He overwhelmed the audience by singing the birthday song for Katrina, who will turn 34 on July 16 – the surprised lady was dumbstruck, to say the least, happy nevertheless. The event was brimming with such fanciful moments between the two.

Also present at the event was Shahid Kapur, who was thrilled to be a part of IIFA every year. He has been nominated for Best Actor for ‘Udta Punjab’ this year at IIFA.