IIFA awards 2017 starts in New York, Bollywood superstars present in all their glory

India’s Consul General in New York, Riva Ganguly Das said New York is a great venue for the event. (Twitter/IIFA)

The NRI community in of New York has converged around a hotel at the iconic Times Square in New York City, with many NRI’s coming to the hotel wearing colourful turbans and flaunting their Bollywood loyalties on their T-shirts, some wearing T-shirts supporting Salman Khan’s name to other’s wearing tattoos. Why may you ask? Well, these men and women are at the hotel to catch a glimpse of their favourite Bollywood stars who are in town for the IIFA Weekend and Awards. The mood at the Sheraton Hotel is very festive and the excitement level at the hotel is unprecedented as the fans welcome the celebrities. The Bollywood stars will kick-off the festivities with a press conference at the hotel. Bollywood biggies such as Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anupam Kher, Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others are in New York for the IIFA Awards.

India’s Consul General in New York, Riva Ganguly Das has welcomed the Bollywood biggies to the city. While welcoming the actors Das told IANS, ”The event is an example of India’s soft power as we try to further develop our relationship with the US”. Sabbas Joseph, of Wizcraft International Entertainment, the creators, and producers of IIFA has said, ”We hope that this weekend brings happiness and joy of our coming together for this event in one of the biggest cities of the nation”.

Das added that New York is a great venue for the event as the event will give more visibility to India as Times Square is a place where the world meets. The three-day IIFA gala would feature events such as IIFA Stomp, IIFA Rocks and IIFA Awards, as per an IANS report.