IIFA Awards 2017: Know here how, when and where to watch the ceremony

The maestro AR Rahman will celebrate 25 years of his musical journey onstage at IIFA. (Twitter/@IIFA)

IIFA Awards 2017: The most prestigious awards ceremony – International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Award 2017 is all set to roll out the green carpet for B town’s biggest stars. Meanwhile, the superstars are on their way to New York City. As per a source quoted by India.com, last evening, many celebrities were spotted at the Mumbai Airport. Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira Rajput and baby girl Misha were spotted heading to New York. Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan were also seen at the airport. Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan along with her brother Irabhim Ali Khan also left for New York. With so much happening, fans definitely would not like to miss any part of the action in which so many superstars will be seen participating and we show you how you can do exactly that. Read on:

Where is IIFA Awards 2017 happening?

This time, the function is going to be held in the most popular city of New York, United States! The star-studded event is going to happen at the MetLife Stadium in the New York City.

When is the prestigious awards ceremony going held?

The eighteenth edition of IIFA is happening from July 13 to 16, as per the IIFA’s official website. Where on day 1 IIFA’s weekend press conference will take place, followed by day 2, when the celebrities are going to rock the green carpet. While the distribution of awards will be on the day 3, i.e., July 15. The ceremony is going to end on day 4 with IIFA closing party on 16 July.

How and when can you watch IIFA 2017?

To watch IIFA 2017 live, you may log on to the official website www.iifa.com on July 16 at 5:30 am. While on TV it will be aired on ColorsTV on July 16th Sunday, at 7 pm. You can also watch the ceremony online on Hotstar. Make sure you don’t miss out!

Who will host the show?

Meanwhile the B-town gears up for the biggest night of the year, the hosts for the green carpet too are preparing for the grand night. This year Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan will host the entire show, while, Arjun Bijlani and Karan Wahi will anchor the green carpet.