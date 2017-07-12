IIFA Awards 2017: From Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif to Mika Singh, here is the list of performers this year

A number of superstars are already on their way for the biggest night of the year. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)

18th IIFA Awards 2017: The prestigious International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Award 2017 ceremony is all set to take place this weekend from July 13 to July 16 in the popular city of New York, United States at the at the MetLife Stadium. A number of superstars are already on their way for the biggest night of the year as far as the entertainment sector is concerned. This is the 18th edition of IIFA, the event which will take place over a period of 4 days has a lot in store for the viewers. On day 1, IIFA’s weekend press conference will take place, which will be followed by celebrities rocking the green carpet on day 2. The distribution of awards will take place on day 3, i.e., July 15 and the closing ceremony will take place on day 4 with IIFA closing party on 16 July.

While B-town is gearing up for the night of the year, the hosts for the green carpet are preparing for the grand night. This year, Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan will host the entire show, while Arjun Bijlani and Karan Wahi will anchor the green carpet.

Here is a list of all the Bollywood stars who are gearing up for their performance at the event-

Day 1- July 14

Diljit Dosanjh

Aditi Rao Hydari

Hariharan

AR Rahman

Mika Singh

Mohit Chauhan

Neeti Mohan

Day 2- July 15

Alia Bhatt

Katrina Kaif

Kriti Sanon

Salman Khan

Sushant Singh Rajput

Varun Dhawan

According to an India.com report, several celebrities have already reached the venue, while others are on thir way. Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira Rajput, baby girl Misha and with Karan Johar along with Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai Airport.