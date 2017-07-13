IIFA Awards 2017: Main event on July 16, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan host for the show

This year the awards night will be hosted by Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan.(IE)

IIFA Awards 2017 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) – one of Bollywood’s biggest awards – is back in United States, after a gap of three years. The main event of the award ceremony is scheduled on July 15. To catch a glimpse of their favorite stars, thousands are expected to throng New York’s MetLife Stadium. This year the awards night will be hosted by Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan. Bollywood celebs Riteish Deshmukh and Manish Paul will host the IIFA Rocks while the host for the green carpet will be Arjun Bijlani and Karan Wahi. The superstars performing in the ceremony include Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Dhawan. The main event will also see performances by Diljit Dosanjh, AR Rahman, Aditi Rao Hydari, Benny Dayal, Hariharan, Haricharan Seshadri, Jonita Gandhi, Kailash Kher, Mika Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Neeti Mohan and Svetha Rao., according to India.com.

IIFA Awards 2017 date

The IIFA is all set to roll out its Red Carpet beginning the awards night on July 15. The event is stretched from July 13 to 16. On July 13, the event will mark its opening with IIFA Weekend Press Conference. On 14 July, there will be IIFA Business Forum meet and IIFA Rocks Green Carpet. The closing ceremony will take place on July 16.

IIFA Awards 2017 time

The main event will be starting at 6 pm (US local time) while the India audience can watch the IIFA awards show at 7 pm on Colors. The Bollywood celebrity will arrive on the green carpet from 6 pm onwards, the report said.

IIFA Awards 2017 Venue

The venue of the 18th edition of IIFA is New York’s MetLife Stadium and the main event is scheduled for July 15, according to NDTV. The awards show, is happening for the second time in US , earlier in 2014, the event took place at Tampa Bay.

Starting its journey in the year 2000 in London, IIFA has taken place at 15 locations across 12 countries and 4 continents