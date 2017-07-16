IIFA 2017 winners list: Varun Dhawan wins best actor in comic role, Taapsee Pannu gets woman of the year

IIFA 2017 winners list: The 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) was held in the gorgeous city of New York. (Source: Twitter)

IIFA 2017 winners list: The 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) was held in the gorgeous city of New York and was attended by the top Bollywood icons, dressed in some gorgeous attire. From veteran actor Anupam Kher to young sensation Disha Patani, many celebs made it big in this year’s award show. Wearing an outfit by Shehla Khan, actor-turned-director Divya Khosla said, “I’m excited for the IIFA, because it’s a huge event to celebrate the Indian industry over here.” Anil Kapoor before attending the event told that it’s always fun to be a part of IIFA irrespective of the fact that he is nominated or not. Meanwhile, actress Preity Zinta, dressed in a black ensemble, said that except for the first IIFA, she has been a consistent member of the IIFA family. Coming to the awards, Jim Sarbh who was last seen in Raabta got the award for best performance in a negative role. He was awarded for a brilliant performance in Neerja. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was also awarded as best actor in a comic role for his performance in Rohit Dhawan’s Dishoom.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Performance in a Supporting Role Male – AnupamP Kher for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Best Debut Male: Diljit Dosanjh for Udta Punjab.

Best Debut Female: Disha Patani for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Myntra Style Icon Award: Alia Bhatt

Best Female Playback Singer: Tulsi Kumar for Airlift.

Best Female Playback Singer: Kanika Kapoor for Udta Punjab.

Best Performance in a negative role: Jim Sarbh for Neerja.

Best Actor in a comic role: Varun Dhawan for Dishoom.

Best Music Direction: Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Best Playback Singer- Male: Amit Mishra for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song Channa Mere Ya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Woman of the Year: Taapsee Pannu for Pink