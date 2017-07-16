IIFA 2017: I miss Fawad Khan, wish he was here, says Kapoor & Sons director Shakun Batra

Shakun Batra (Source: IE)

Shakun Batra, who worked with Fawad Khan in his last movie “Kapoor & Sons”, said he hopes things will be fine between India and Pakistan soon and they will be able to collaborate once again on films. The 34-year-old director said he is still in touch with Fawad and misses working with him. “I spoke to him (Fawad) yesterday. I miss him and I wish he was here. Last year, we both were here together at IIFA. Unfortunately, we all know what happened.

“In the long run, lets hope both the countries can again become friends and collaborate,” Shakun told reporters here on the sidelines of IIFA awards. On the work front, Shakun is currently working on his next movie, a human interest story.

“I am working on my next it is a human interest story. I write something what I connect with and not think what is right or wrong. I always show it to Karan Johar,” he added. The “Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu” director, who was launched in the film industry by Johar, said the filmmaker is one of the best mentor one can have in the industry.

“He knows who and how to back. I was just starting out and he made sure I concentrate on the film. He took care of other things like marketing, release etc. I am lucky to have a mentor like him,” he said.