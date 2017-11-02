If Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ had released now, it would have earned Rs 444 cr; here is how much other 90s movies would have minted

90s defined Shah Rukh Khan’s career as an actor and gave him the title of ‘King of Romance’. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Bollywood is all about box office collections! As it was then, so is it now. Period. Indian cinema is over 100 years old now. In this period, it has gone through many transitional phases, has witnessed some ups and downs and has undoubtedly grown perhaps as one of the most spectacular, if not the biggest industry in India. Every year hundreds of movies are released in the country, millions of rupees are invested and fortunes are made and unmade too! When it comes down to the box-office collections, there is a continuous fight for the top spot. However, given the impact of inflation over the years, it is unfair to rank the movies based on their previous collections in purely numbers terms – figures are courtesy desimartini. So, let’s have a look at how much your favourite movie would have earned if it was released now – adjusted for inflation:

1. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, this movie marked the entry of Salman Khan in Bollywood. He became an overnight sensation and the rest is just history. The film is still remembered for its romantic tracks and Salman’s chemistry with Bhagyashree. It went on to earn Rs 72 crores back then but if released now, would have made Rs 685 crores.

2. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

90s defined Shah Rukh Khan’s career as an actor and gave him the title of ‘King of Romance’. However, one movie that stood out from the lot was Dil Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge which went to earn Rs 53 crores. If Aditya Chopra directorial was released today, its collection would have been a mammoth Rs 444 crores.

3. Raja Hindustani

Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, Raja Hindustani starred Aamir Khan and Karishma Kapoor in important roles. The film was released in 1996 and earned Rs 46 crores back then. If that price is adjusted as per the inflation, the film’s collection stands at Rs 379 crores.

4. Border

JP Dutta’s Border remains to be one of the best war movies made in India. Even today, an Independence Day is incomplete without watching this multi-starrer movie based on Indo-Pak war. The movie earned Rs 39 crores at the time of its release and would have made around Rs 343 crores in the present day.

5. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Karan Johar’s first film as a director was a huge box-office hit. With Shah Rukh, Kajol, Rani Mukherjee in lead roles and a cameo of Salman Khan, it had all the ingredients to be successful. The film earned Rs 47 crores at the time of its release, a figure that stands at Rs 330 crores if adjusted as per the inflation rate.