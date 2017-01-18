If Salman Khan jailed, how much money will Bhai’s producers lose?

If Salman Khan’s verdict is unfavorable, Bollywood could be looking at a loss of over Rs 200 crore. (PTI)

Salman Khan arms case: Salman Khan is one of Bollywood’s most successful stars and probably the one with the most tainted legal records. As the Jodhpur Court is set to decide Salman’s fate in the 1998 arms case today, fans pray that the actor is acquitted. And while the Bollywood fraternity is probably doing the same, Salman’s producers must be hoping for him to be released for financial reasons. The actor has two films coming out this year – Tubelight and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Both films are still in the process of being shot and if Salman gets a jail term (which for such an offence could last seven years), these projects will undoubtedly get shelved. Tubelight is riding on a budget over Rs 100 crore currently and the producer in this case is none other than Salman himself. Tiger Zinda Hai is also reported to be over Rs 100 crore, which means that Salman getting a jail sentence spells more or less a death sentence for the two films.

The chance of these movies getting resurrected when he is theoretically set free in 2024 is highly unlikely. While the third installment of his Dabangg series was also set to release this year, its date has now been pushed to 2018. Even so, if Salman heads to jail, it will severely hit the profits of the series’ director/producer Arbaaz Khan (that’s not even counting the family angle in terms of losses).

Nowadays, a movie is only as successful as its promotion. You have the first look, the teaser, the trailer, the photo ops and needless to say that any actor’s schedule is booked a few months prior to his film’s release. With Salman behind bars, such promotions would definitely take a hit. It remains to be seen whether Bollywood will take a hit with these losses or whether Salman will breeze through the hearing.