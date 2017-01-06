I am in grief: Amitabh Bachchan on Om Puri’s death

“Shocked to learn of OM PURI Ji’s passing just now.. a dear friend a lovable colleague and an exceptional talent .. in grief!” Bachchan posted. (IE)

Hailing him as an “exceptional talent”, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has condoled the death of his friend, actor Om Puri saying he is in grief after hearing the news. Puri passed away this morning due to a massive heart attack at his residence in suburban Andheri. He was 66.

Bachchan, 74, who has collaborated with Puri in several films including “Ghatak”, “Dev”, “Baabul”, “Kyun ! Ho Gaya Na” and “Lakshya”, took to Twitter to express his shock over the actor’s passing.

“Shocked to learn of OM PURI Ji’s passing just now.. a dear friend a lovable colleague and an exceptional talent .. in grief!” Bachchan posted.