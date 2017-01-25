Hrithik Roshan tears-up over Yami Gautam’s Kaabil reaction

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam.

Yami Gautam left Hrithik teary eyed with a tweet on Wednesday with a tweet where she thanked the entire team of Kaabil, where the two worked together. The film released today with positive to mixed reviews. Gautam thanked Hrithik for pushing the envelope everyday and inspiring us to do beyond our expectations. “Hrithik, thank you being the selfless you and the best costar I could ever ask for!,” she said.

The film is the biggest film directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Rakesh Roshan. She started off as a model and made her debut with in Bollywood with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in 2012.

Hritik also expressed his warm feelings replying to her tweet.

Had to strain my teary eyes to read this. Yami … u are too special. http://t.co/z3ZCxyh0JA — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 25, 2017

In her post which was a thank you letter written to the whole team of Kaabil, she thanked each and every person, starting with the Producer, Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik, the director and so on.

She started with, “Dear Team Kaabil, Don’t know where to begin. Should I thank God first or Rakesh ji first for always being there only in the capacity of a producer but also a mentor! Or should I thank Hrithik first for pushing the envelope everyday and inspiring us to do beyond our expectations. Hrithik, thank you being the selfless you and the best costar I could ever ask for! Should I thank Sanjay first or his team of AD’s that worked tirelessly! Bigg thanks to you for giving us the energy and vigour every time you stepped on the set! Should I thank Sudeep Da first or Ayananka first for adding magic to the frame through their senses! Or should it begin with the light boys and spot boys who made sure work never stopped.”

Director Gupta also followed and expressed himself and wished Yami well for her career.

Yami this has to be the sweetest gesture ever. Really touched. God bless you. http://t.co/mrvA2MdpYu — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 25, 2017

She commended the Kaabil team, “You all made my dream a reality! From the bottom of my heart, I thank you all for the time and energy you put in this movie! Without you, Kaabil, wasn’t possible.” She also thanked her family and close friends for the support and wrote, “Without you Sue & Rohan weren’t possible. And thank you Mummy Papa, Shilli, Ojas, Jas for believing in me all this while. I hope I make you proud. Love. Yami”