Hrithik Roshan has a blast with ‘brother’ Salman Khan

Duggu Roshan recently gave us a sneak peek of the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss as he shared an adorable selfie with ‘brother’ Salman Khan and his ‘Kabil’ co-star Yami Gautam from the show’s sets.

Hrithik, who had an ‘absolute blast’, even posted a message on Instagram that summarises brotherhood in the sweetest possible way.

The 43-year-old wrote, “Kaun Shahenshah, kaun Sultan. At the end of it, we are all brothers. Me and Yami had an absolute blast on the sets with the one and only Salman Khan! #BiggBoss #dontjudgetheselfiestick.”

While the ‘Dabangg’ star flaunts some swag, Roshan Jr. looks as handsome as ever as he and Yami point at Salman.