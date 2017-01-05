Hrithik Roshan condemns Bengaluru mass molestation

Hrithik Roshan has condemned the incident and feels extremely sad that it happened

Amid widespread outrage over several women being molested in full public view on New Year’s eve in Bengaluru, actor Hrithik Roshan has condemned the incident and feels extremely sad about it. The New Year revelry turned into a nightmare for several women who were allegedly molested despite huge police presence at a large gathering on December 31 at Bengaluru’s downtown region, sparking outrage all across the country.

Hrithik said everyone in the society should take responsibility of what happened and do something about it.

“It is sad. We all bear a responsibility and we all must do something about that,” he told reporters here today.

“I feel very strongly, as a father, as a member of the society, that if something like this is happening in an environment so close to me, then I definitely must be impacted, must be affected and I must do something about it,” he said.

The actor was speaking at the launch of song “Mon Amour” from his upcoming film “Kaabil”. Several Bollywood actors, including Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar have also come out strongly against the Bengaluru incident and condemned it.

On late December 31 night, several women were molested and groped and lewd remarks passed by miscreants on M G Road and Brigade Road in Bengaluru, despite the presence of 1,500 police personnel to control the unruly New Year revellers.

The incident drew flak from many quarters even as Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara stoked a controversy by blaming the youngsters’ “western ways” for the incidents. His remarks came in for flak even as the National Commission for Women chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam flayed the minister, demanding his resignation.