How Parul Gulati’s Facebook profile shot her to filmi fame, stardom at 17

Parul Gulati's Facebook photo caught the eye of a modeling agency.

Parul Gulati, best known for her role in Romeo Ranjha, was only 17 when she began to foray into films. Her career, however, started on an unexpected note when she was uploading photos on her Facebook account. A modeling agency came across her lovely pics and contacted her to do an ad. Parul, who works mainly in Punjabi films, confessed that she had never considered a career in acting until the modeling agency approached her. Rather, the Burraahh actress was more focused on her 12th grade studies, according to a report in Jansatta.

(Facebook)

While the actress was working for advertisements and balancing her studies on the side, she was approached by a director who asked why she didn’t go into films. He added that Parul would be a hit on the big screen and going by her fledgling career, he was right. Parul’s debut in Burraahh turned out be a hit in Punjab, after which Parul threw herself into acting by enrolling in the Royal Academy of London’s acting class.

(Facebook)

Even though Parul had never done films before, she credits her stellar work in her debut to her involvement with the theatre. Parul had done quite a few plays before Burraahh and says she had been able to learn a lot from the experience. Her love for theatre continues even today and she’s quite adept at balancing working in the theatre and on the silver screen.

(Facebook)

What’s next on this lovely actress’ agenda? Parul hopes to enter Bollywood and given how lucky the star has been so far, we’re sure she’ll breeze right into B-town and churn out a few hits.