How Bollywood celebrities reacted to news of Irrfan Khan suffering from Neuroendocrine Tumour

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan. (Photo: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan today took to Twitter to reveal the name of the disease that he has been diagnosed with. The actor has been diagnosed with a rare kind of cancer that can target various parts of the body. He also added that he will be of the country for treatment. In the photo shared by Khan on social media, the actor said that it has been difficult for him to deal with the disease but it is the people around him that have given him hope and support to fight it. While talking about the disease, Khan wrote, “Learning that I have been diagnosed with Neuro Endocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope.”

While thanking those who speculated about his health, Irrfan wrote, “As for the rumours that were floated, NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research. To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.” It was on March 5 when Khan shocked the country after he revealed that he was suffering from a rare disease but was yet to get a conclusive diagnosis. He had said, “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story.” After the information about Irrfan Khan’s health was revealed, Get well soon wishes started pouring in on social media. Here is how celebrities reacted to the news-

Here is what Irrfan Khan shared on Twitter earlier today|

Check out the reactions to his post here|

Wish you a speedy recovery Sir???? app jaldi jaldi theek ho jao. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 16, 2018

Get well real soon @irrfank .the movies ur colleagues n ur fans await u…. dost jaldi se theek hon and enthrall us wt some more of ur magical performances. — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) March 16, 2018

More strength, health and love to you @irrfank You are precious….get well sooooooooooooooooon. — Nandita Das (@nanditadas) March 16, 2018

Strength and Blessings to you???? — Elli AvrRam (@ElliAvrRam) March 16, 2018

Your will is your biggest strength Sir. Prayers and healing for you. Everyday. To your return. — Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) March 16, 2018

Irrfan Khan is one of India’s most versatile actors. Apart from India he has also worked with Hollywood movies, where he has been a part of critically-acclaimed films such as “The Namesake”, “Life of Pi” and “Jurassic World”.