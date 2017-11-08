Housefull 4 in hilarious Baahubali avatar? Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone to star; massive box office collections eyed

Well, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to make his own Baahubali and guess what, it may well be as huge a success as the original.

As a matter of fact, everyone is aware of the raging success that Baahubali has achieved – No 1 film across India! But what if you saw some of your favourite Bollywood stars collaborating to do a Baahubali-like film again which is also likely to star biggies including Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone! Surprised? Well, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to make his own Baahubali and guess what, it may well be as huge a success as the original. Believe it or not, Housefull 4 may be revealed in a Baahubali avatar and since the Bollywood movie is a comedy, it will be based on humour – nothing serious about it! This one is to feature the entire congregation of cast members from the last 3 Housefull films which includes Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone to name just a few.

The idea of giving this twist to the fourth instalment came to Nadiadwala in a flash. “I just thought we’ve seen so many serious intense romantic films on the theme of reincarnation, you know Madhumati, Karz etc…Why not a funny take on punar-janam? That was my idea”, Bollywood Hungama quoted Nadiadwala as saying. He further said that after the idea struck him, he shared the same with his storywriters and they instantaneously came up with a brilliant plot.

This movie will also see the comeback of director-producer duo Sajid Nadiadwala- Sajid Khan who allegedly had a fall out following the release of the second Housefull film. Speaking about his equation and fall out, Nadiadwala said that he believes in letting ”bygones be bygones”. Talking more about the film he said that the movie will be set in two time zones. One will focus on the current time and the other will be set in Baahubali era. Akshay Kumar has been roped in for the film and will be seen riding a chariot in armour and a headgear shooting arrows. The movie is scheduled for Diwali release next year.