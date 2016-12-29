Heartbroken from daughter Carrie Fisher’s death, Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds passes away a day later

Carrie Fisher passed away on December 27 and a day after her mother Debbie Reynolds died on December 28. (Twitter)

Only a day after Star Wars’ Carrie Fisher died of a heart attack, her mother and Singing In The Rain actress Debbie Reynolds passed away at the age of 84. Reynolds suffered a stroke on December 28 and was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital. However, she succumbed to the stroke, her son Todd Fisher revealed. While Star Wars fans would know Reynolds as Carrie’s mother, the actress was a star in her own right. In her heyday, she starred opposite Hollywood stalwarts like Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire, Dick Van Dyke and Frank Sinatra.

In 1956, she starred opposite husband Eddie Fisher in the film Bundle Of Joy and Carrie was born a few months after the film’s release. Reynolds was drawn into a Hollywood scandal when her husband began to have a publicised affair with another Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor. Eventually, the pair divorced in 1959 and Fisher married Taylor.

Tributes poured in from Hollywood after the news of twin tragedies hitting the Reynolds-Fisher family emerged. Avatar star Zoe Saldana wrote, “Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF,” while TV show host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, “I can’t imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ family are going through this week. I send all of my love.” Check out some of the other tributes to Carrie and her mother below:

???????????????????????????????????????? wow…… this sad news makes me wanna hug my mama and never let go…… pic.twitter.com/WX7vN63x0k — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 29, 2016

So blown away and saddened by this Debbie Reynolds news a day after her daughter, Carrie passes away. So much luv & strength to their family — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 29, 2016

i love you billie. so so much. rest in peace, debbie reynolds. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 29, 2016

When Carrie passed away at the of 60 on December 27, Debbie had taken to Twitter to thank fans for their love and support, writing, “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carrie’s Mother.”