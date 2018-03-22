Hichki box office collection prediction: Rani Mukherjee’s comeback film to mint Rs 2 cr on opening day

Rani Mukherjee is all set to grace the silver screen after a hiatus of 4 years and what better way to make a comeback with an empowering story like Hichki.

Rani Mukherjee is all set to grace the silver screen after a hiatus of 4 years and what better way to make a comeback with an empowering story like Hichki. In Rani Mukherjee’s upcoming film which releases this Friday, she plays the role of an aspiring teacher with a speech defect. The movie has been bankrolled by Yash Raj Films and is inspired by the story of American motivational speaker Brad Cohen. The actress was last seen playing the role of a badass cop in the film Mardaani which released in 2014. Inspite of fans loving the trailer of the film, the film has lacked to create the desired buzz. Trade analyst Girsh Johar told FinancialExpress.com, ” The trailer was interesting as people got to watch something humane after a long time. But the buzz is on the average side, I believe in the content of the film and the Rani Mukherjee starrer is likely to mint Rs 2 cr on the opening day. Of course if the movie is good and the word of mouth is positive, it might garner somewhere between Rs 7-8 cr in the weekend.”

In the film, Rani plays Naina Mathur who is an aspiring teacher with Tourette Syndrom. In spite of her weakness she determines to be a teacher and battles her neuropsychiatric disorder to bag her dream job. Naina does land a job after several rejections in one of the most elite school. But the emotional turmoil she goes through dealing the criticism from her students is heart rendering. How will she fight back these hurdles is what the story is all about.

The film will share screens with Ajay Devgn starrer Raid which is doing a fair business at the box office and has garnered Rs 58.39 cr so far. Besides, Hichki competes with Luv Rajan directorial Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which has gone past the mark of Rs 100 cr. Her absence from the industry will surely have an effect on the upcoming film. But it will be interesting to see how much of her on-screen charisma is able to draw the audience in spite of her absence from the films for a long period.