Hichki box office collection: No hiccups for Rani Mukherjee starrer, becomes 5th highest opener of 2018

Hichki box office collection: Rani Mukherjee starrer Hichki is not experiencing any hiccups at the box office. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Hichki box office collection: Rani Mukherjee starrer Hichki is not experiencing any hiccups at the box office. After a decent opening weekend, the movie has maintained its good run even on Monday earning Rs 2.40 crore, taking its overall collection to Rs 17.75 crore. “#Hichki shows SOLID HOLD on Mon… Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 5.35 cr, Sun 6.70 cr, Mon 2.40 cr. Total: ₹ 17.75 cr [961 screens]. India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter about the movie that was released on 931 screens in India.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Hichki is now the fifth highest opener of 2018, taking it past Anushka Sharma starrer Pari. Hichki was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films has been doing rather well. It had earned Rs 15.35 crore in the opening weekend, becoming the fifth highest grosser of 2018. It has done a better job than movies like Hate Story IV that collected Rs 12.57 cr, and Aiyaary that collected Rs 11.70 cr.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat remains to have the best opening weekend in 2018 earning Rs 114 crore followed by Raid and PadMan that earned Rs 41.01 crore and Rs 40.05 crore, respectively. Padmaavat is also the highest earning movie of 2018 with its overall collection past Rs 300 crore mark.

Here are the movies with best weekend collections in 2018:

Padmaavat – Rs. 114 cr

Raid – Rs. 41.01 cr

Pad Man – Rs. 40.05 cr

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety – Rs. 26.57 cr

Hichki – Rs. 15.35 cr

Pari – Rs. 15.34 cr

Hate Story IV – Rs. 12.57 cr

Aiyaary – Rs. 11.70 cr

Despite its decent run, Hichki failed to beat Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that earned Rs 26.57 crore in its opening weekend. It will face a tough competition in the form of Baaghi 2 next week. Baaghi 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead roles and is expected to do well on the box office.