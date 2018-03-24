Hichki box office collection day 1: Rani Mukherjee starrer off to an average start, earns Rs 3.3 cr

Rani plays the role of an aspiring teacher who suffers from a neurological disorder, Tourette Syndrome and in spite of her shortcomings she rises up and fights back her detractors.

Hichki box office collection day 1: A stellar performer that Rani Mukherjee is, she chose to make a comeback with a film which is empowering and at the same time delivers a beautiful message. Critics are all praise for Rani who nailed her act as Naina Mathur in Hichki. Rani plays the role of an aspiring teacher who suffers from a neurological disorder, Tourette Syndrome and in spite of her shortcomings she rises up and fights back her detractors. According to Bollywood Hungama, Hichki had started off rather slow and the occupancy rates were pegged at 20%. It was touted by the analysts that Rani Mukherjee starre will garner somewhere around Rs 2 cr on the opening day.

However, the movie got a slightly better start and went on to earn Rs 3.3 crore on day 1, according to Bollywood Hungama. Analyst Girish Johar was of the opinion that if the word of mouth review is strong, the film might earn Rs 7-8 cr on the opening weekend.

In spite of her absence from the industry for a while, the actress makes a fitting comeback as Naina Mathur in Hichki. She does not overdo her part and makes her character believable. In some of the most intense parts, Rani does looks a natural victim of those tics. Her character will not make you sympathise for her, but rather an empowering feel is extended. The film lags behind in the storyline which gets predictable down the line. It is Rani who carries the film on her shoulders and in spite of a good cast, they hardly extend much to the film.

Rani Mukherjee is back on the silver screen after a hiatus of 4 years. Post pregnancy, she took a break from the film industry and after a brief absence, she decided to come back with a feel-good film like Hichki. She went through a complete transformation and came back looking fitter.

Rani Mukherjee’s film faces Tiger Shroff sequel Baaghi 2 next week. The latter will have an upper hand over Hichki since the buzz around it is comparatively more. Besides, Rani Mukherjee starrer released a week after Ajay Devgn’s Raid hit the screens which doing pretty well in the second week as well. It remains to be seen if Rani’s charisma remains the same or has worn out down the years.