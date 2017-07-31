HBO suffers cyber attack, hacked; Game of Thrones Season 7 upcoming episodes, script, data leaked online

The leak also contains the script to Game of Thrones season seven upcoming episodes. (Reuters)

Many entertainment companies have suffered cyber hack in the past and the latest one to join the list is HBO. As per a report by Entertainment Weekly, various upcoming series and one script have been put online by the hackers. The hackers have further threatened to post more of these soon. The series that have leaked comprise of “Ballers” and “Room 104.” The leak also contains the script to Game of Thrones season seven upcoming episodes. As per the report, the hackers have not been identified yet, but they stole 1.5 terabytes of data from HBO and promise more leaks are “coming soon.” The entertainment network confirmed the hack said,”HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information.” It added,”We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cyber security firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.”

According to the website, earlier on Sunday, an anonymous email was sent to many reporters announcing the hack. The email read,” “Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What’s its name? Oh, I forget to tell. It’s HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.”

Meanwhile, in April, a hacker had breached the Netflix to release episodes from season 5 of Orange Is the New Black ahead of its summer return. Then again in May, another hacker claimed to have stolen Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, but Disney chief Bob Iger later said the threat was false. Until now the biggest victim to the hackers has been Sony in 2014 with around 100 terabytes of data getting uploaded online.