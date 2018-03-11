Hate Story 4 box office collection: Urvashi Rautela starrer earns Rs 4.19 cr on day 2

The hype around all the above-mentioned films was average but it was speculated by critics that Hate Story 4 will have an upper hand over the rest.

Hate Story 4 box office collection: Hate Story 4, which hit the screens this Friday, had earned Rs 3.76 cr on the opening day. On the second day, the erotic thriller witnessed a decent growth in its earning and managed to mint Rs 4.19 cr. Riding on the success of the Hate Story franchise, Vishal Pandya directorial was promoted on the lines of revenge and sex drama. Replete with steamy scenes and semi-naked girls around, this film started off better than the other two movies released on Friday- Dil Junglee and 3 Storeys. The hype around all the above-mentioned films was average but it was speculated by critics that Hate Story 4 will have an upper hand over the rest. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ”#HateStory4 witnesses DECENT GROWTH on Day 2… Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 4.19 cr. Total: ₹ 7.95 cr. India biz… #HateStoryIV.”

The film, besides competing with Tapsee Pannu starrer Dil Junglee and 3 Storeys, is also facing a tough fight from Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Three weeks down, the film continues to perform phenomenally at the box office. Last week release, Pari too stands as a hurdle on its way.

Besides, two Hollywood films, namely A Wrinkle in Time and Tomb Raider also released on Friday. These will surely have some effect on Hate Story-4. Since Hate Story is a franchise film, which has had good business record in the past, the Urvashi Rautela starrer got an advantage by default over other releases. The BO collections of the film might also be affected since it is an examination week.

The first instalment of the Hate Story was released in 2012 starring newcomers Paoli Dam and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The second instalment launched Suvreen Chawla and Jai Bhanushali. Hate Story 3, which was released in 2015, starred Zareen Khan, Karan Grover and Sharman Joshi. The crux of all the instalments has been revenge sugar coated with some steamy scenes.