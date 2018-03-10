Hate Story 4 box office collection day 1: Urvashi Rautela starrer gets decent opening, earns around Rs 3 cr

Though the hype around all the three films was average, it was speculated by the critics that the Urvashi Rautela starrer will have an upper hand over all the other releases.

Hate Story 4 box office collection day 1: Riding on the success of the Hate Story franchise, director Vishal Pandya treated his audience with Urvashi Rautela starrer Hate Story 4, this Friday. The film was promoted on the lines of revenge, sex and love (much like the last instalments)! Hate Story 4 hit the screens with two other Bollywood films, Dil Junglee and 3 Storeys. Though the hype around all the three films was average, it was speculated by the critics that the Urvashi Rautela starrer will have an upper hand over all the other releases.

In spite of below average reviews, the film had a decent start. According to Koimoi, Hate Story opened up to an occupancy rate of 15%-20%, much better than the other releases. Hate Story day 1 box office collection should be somewhere around Rs 3 crore. However, the final numbers are yet to be out. Trade analyst Girish Johar had predicted a collection of Rs 3-3.5 cr on the opening day. ”Since it is a franchise film with a decent success history, the film should do well, ” Johar told FinancialExpress.com. The songs have given a boost to the films promotion and that can prove to be advantageous for this film.

Critics have also pointed out that this is a ”cluttered” week with at least two Hollywood releases as well, namely A Wrinkle in Time and Tomb Raider. Besides, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is doing an unstoppable business at the box office. Anushka Sharma starrer Pari, which released last week is doing an above average business, therefore this might prove to be a bane for makers who had their releases this week. The BO collections of the film might also be affected since it is an examination week.

Hate Story was an unexpected success when the first instalment released in 2012. The erotic thriller was directed by Vivek Agnihotri and boasted fresh faces like Paoli Dam.