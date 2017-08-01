Haseena Parkar release date postponed, Shraddha Kapoor starrer director cites competition

Film Director Apoorva Lakhia said that the reason behind this decision was that too many movies were scheduled to release during that period. (IE)

The release of Shraddha Kapoor starrer movie, Haseena Parkar, has been postponed. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on August 18 but the new date is yet to be announced. Film Director Apoorva Lakhia said that the reason behind this decision was that too many movies were scheduled to release during that period, as per Bollywood Hungama. In the film, Shraddha will introduce her new fiery character to the fans. Haseena Parkar, was earlier scheduled to release with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Jagga Jasoos on July 14, however, to avoid clash the film was shifted to August 18 and now again it has been postponed.

As of now, no specific release date has been announced by the makers. Apoorva Lakhia while talking to The Indian Express said, “there was too much clutter at the box office and we as a team decided to give it the best exhibition as we feel we have made a good product. Hence, we decided to push it further.” According to Bollywood Hungama report, it has come to light that the reason for the delay is that Jayantilal Gada, owner of PEN India Limited, has apparently moved court against the makers of Haseena Parkar since they terminated their contract.

The report further added that PEN stated Swiss Entertainment, the presenters of the film, had assigned the exploitation of the film at a fixed consideration to the company. But, later Swiss Entertainment alleged that they have terminated all understandings with PEN. They even claimed that Jayantilal Gada was representing himself as the owner of Haseena Parkar, without their authorization. Jayantilal Gada has hired lawyer Ameet Naik for the case, the report added. The film is a real life story based the sister of India’s most wanted Don – Dawood Ibrahim.