Has Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Lulia Vantur received a flat as a gift of love?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is well known for his generosity towards his friends in the film industry and beyond has reportedly gifted an apartment to his rumoured girlfriend Lulia Vantur, whom he is likely to be seeing for more than a year now, a report by ‘India Today has said.

Even as there were a lot of gossips about their rumoured relationship, all came to standstill since Lulia returned Romania. Since her return to Mumbai recently, she has been staying in a rented accommodation. However, the report suggests that the actor has put her in an apartment, which is close to Galaxy apartment where the actor stays. However, the exact location of Lulia’s house is not known yet.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to share screen opposite each other in their upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai. Even as both actors are quite excited about the movie and are waiting for its release eagerly, they have given us a sneak-peak video where Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are sharing great on-screen chemistry. The video, which was shot for an advertisement, was shared by Katrina on her official account.

The advertisement us a sneak-peak into what is in would be like to see them romance onscreen. In the video, both of them are flaunting some really cool wardrobes. No doubt, both of them are are looking as adorable as ever on-screen. Even as, it’s a short video, but still one may not be able resist rewinding for more than one occasions. Despite break up, both Katrina and Salman are believed close to each other. the movie will no doubt help Katrina regain her lost glory.