Harshvardhan Kapoor’s cribbing about Diljit Dosanjh’s Filmfare win breaks Bollywood’s fragile pact

Harshvardhan Kapoor’s bad acting was only outdone by his sour sportsmanship at the Filmfare Awards where he lost best male debutante to Udta Punjab’s Diljit Dosanjh. He talked about how Diljit didn’t qualify for the award because he wasn’t technically a newcomer – the actor has done many Punjabi films. Naturally, Twitter hit out at the actor’s “sense of self entitlement”, to which he vehemently protested, tweeting back, “Don’t feel entitled to any award,I’m questioning the principle of who is a newcomer, have zero problems losing to a genuine newcomer.”

In principle, Harsh had a valid point when he said, “So if Leonardo Di Caprio wins an Oscar and then comes to do a Bollywood movie, he is a debutante?” The entitlement comes from Harsh’s belief that he can shake up the fragile ‘familial’ bond that Bollywood balances itself on. Regardless of Harsh’s wooden acting in Mirzya, B-town did the obligatory, “A star is born,” review – not because Harsh is the next best thing to happen to Bollywood since Shahrukh Khan, but that he’s Anil Kapoor’s son. Harsh’s end of the bargain was that he shut up and play the part of the grinning star child while producers dole out films to him until the audience either accept him (Hrithik Roshan) or push him out (Tusshar Kapoor).

It’s just how Bollywood rolls and Harsh’s idea that he can lambaste critics’ judgement and fellow-actors is a big no-no. You don’t mess with Bollywood’s cordial rules and Vivek Oberoi is proof of this. Harsh, your right to have ‘your own opinion’ died when you chose to be in the public eye – you say what’s politically correct (Bollywood politics) and milk your borrowed star power for what it’s worth.

Just like Hrithik Roshan knows better than to lash out at Shahrukh Khan for the Raees, Kaabil clash.