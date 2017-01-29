Harry Potter 20th anniversary: Potter-mania in full swing, franchises gear up

The UK-based establishment, Llety Cynin, has taken inspiration from both books and films to create its very own ‘wizard’s tea’.

IT MIGHT still be some time away for fans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter on June 26 (the first book in the series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, was published on this day 20 years ago), but they can already relive the magical world of Harry Potter, thanks to several recent franchises that have cropped up to honour the young wizard and his friends.

If you have ever dreamt of living the life of a Hogwarts wizard, now you’re in luck. A Welsh bed and breakfast (B&B) is offering a night’s stay in its Harry Potter-themed establishment to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, as well as the 10th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The UK-based establishment, Llety Cynin, has taken inspiration from both books and films to create its very own ‘wizard’s tea’. The people behind it have spent the past few months researching, trialing, testing and tasting their magical creations, and will be offering it to all who fancy embarking on a magical adventure.

Upon arrival, ‘Potterheads’ will be greeted into one of the houses in the ‘Great Hall’, where they will be able to channel their inner witch or wizard. On Tuesdays and Thursdays—and everyday throughout the school holidays of 2017—the wizard’s tea will be served in the ‘common room’.

Food will be served in owl cages, similar to those seen at King’s Cross, every September. Children can expect ‘Not Pumpkin Juice’ (orange and carrot juice), finger sandwiches, birthday cake, match-winning cake pops, chocolate frogs, a sour lollipop and house shortbread. All this will come at a price of £10.95.

Adult wizards will receive hot butterbeer, finger sandwiches, a spiced pumpkin pasty, screaming baby cakes (coffee and vanilla cupcake, brownie soil and fondant baby with wafer leaves), ‘Aunties Trifle’, ‘Gamekeepers rock cakes’ and treacle tart—all priced at £15.95.

If you want to spend the night, so as not to return to Muggle-state, you can expect an overnight stay, full use of the leisure club, Potter-inspired afternoon tea, a free Potter-related book and a full breakfast the following morning.

Then there is the ‘bath bomb’, which is already making waves in the US for providing its own magical bath-time experience. The magic-endowed ‘Harry Potter Sorting Hat Bath Bomb’ comes straight from beauty brand Created, designed by Florida-based Rebecca Lynn, and can be bought via online store Etsy.

Outside the water, the bomb looks pretty ordinary—it’s plain white and topped with stripes of red for Gryffindor, blue for Ravenclaw, yellow for Hufflepuff and green for Slytherin. And like

any bath bomb, this one dissolves in a fizzy explosion of colour.

But there’s a twist—you won’t know which colour, and

thus which house, until the

bomb breaks down to reveal its colour-filled centre after an initial colourless fizz.

If that’s not enough, you can dine at a Harry Potter-themed restaurant. Pasta heads in New York can go for dinner at Pasta Wiz, which opened in the neighbourhood of Williamsburg recently. While the pasta joint doesn’t exactly resemble the Great Hall, it’s got the feel of “a wizard’s enchanted lair”, with Hogwarts-style chandeliers, gothic furniture and vintage mirrors. There’s even a baby grand piano and a sorting hat on the counter.

But the real magic is found in the food. The magic is in making the pasta so fast and so good, as per reports. That means any dish you order—from ‘magic meatballs’ to ‘vegan wiz’—will arrive at your table faster than a flip of your wand (or, in Muggle measurements, approximately three-five minutes). Plus, all of the organic pasta is made inhouse daily, making it as tasty as any feast at Hogwarts.

If pasta isn’t your thing, the menu also features healthy smoothies (including Dark Lord and Forbidden Forest ‘options’), salads and desserts (think ice cream, cakes and crêpes). And while butterbeer isn’t found on the menu, hot drinks, infused waters and juices (including various ‘potions’) are available to wet your whistle.