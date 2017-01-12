Haraamkhor box office collections prediction: Nawazuddin Siddiqui ‘adult’ film may score Rs 5 cr on opening day

Haraamkhor has been passed with a U/A certificate by the Censor Board. (Source: IE image)

After a wait of nearly four-years, plenty of controversies, a FIR against the director Shlok Sharma and a silver award in the MAMI Film Festival, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi starring film ‘Haraamkhor’ is finally set to hit the theatres on January 13. The indie film produced by Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, Feroze Alameer and Achin Jain, Haraamkhor will fight against big-budget projects like ‘Ok Jaanu’ and ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’.

However, more than the competition, Haraamkhor’s collection are more likely to be affected by the film’s content itself. The plot of the film revolves around a school teacher Shyam (played by Nawaz) who falls in love with his 13-year old student Sandhya (Shweta Tripathi). These type of films do not have a big audience in the country.

Moreover, the sensitive topic touched in the film will keep the family audience away from it. While speaking to AIB in their latest podcast, Nawazuddin Siddiqui admitted that even he was surprised when the Censor Board passed the film with a U/A certificate despite the language used in the film.

What works in favour of the film is the fact that Nawazuddin has built a decent fan base for himself with his previous works. This was the reason why the trailer of the Haraamkhor was trending on the number 1 spot on YouTube for almost two days and created some strong buzz around the film. However, it will be interesting to see how many people will be ready to spend money and watch the film in theatres, especially when they have an option to watch Vin Diesel performing stunts on the big screen or Aditya-Shraddha dancing to the tunes of ‘the Humma song’.

I m really happy dat Haraamkhor is rcvng gud reviews frm our critics. Rigorous effort by #TeamHaraamkhor really paid off well, Keep Going pic.twitter.com/rrN0wPBT7L — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) January 10, 2017

While talking to indianexpress.com, Guneet Monga said that this film’s success doesn’t depend on the box-office collections as the producers have already sold the digital and satellite rights to recover the production cost. She believes that it is an important film for Indian cinema and will be called successful when people will clap after watching it.

Watch the trailer here:

Keeping all the factors in mind and tough box-office competition, Haraamkhor should be able to make Rs. 5 crore on its opening day.