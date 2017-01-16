Haraamkhor box office collections day 3: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s flick earns Rs 41 lakh

For an indie film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Haraamkhor has done quite well on its first weekend. (YouTube)

Haraamkhor box office collections day 3: With a small budget and no star cast, Haraamkhor, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi, has done relatively well in its first three days. The movie earned Rs 41.90 lakh on Sunday (day 3), making its total earnings so far Rs 1.01 crore. On Friday, it earned Rs 23.7 lakh and on Saturday, it did better with Rs 35.6 lakh, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. Given that it had to contend with the star power of Aamir Khan in Dangal and the heavy marketing of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s OK Jaanu, Haraamkhor has performed quite well for an indie film.

Part of the movie’s success can be credited to the positive word of mouth that the film has garnered. As always Nawaz has given a powerful performance and while we’re never see this actor as a romantic hero in Bollywood’s limited horizons, audience with an appetite for indie films know by now that his movies are always worth a watch. The real breakout star of this film, however, is Shweta, who at 15 matches Nawaz’s talent, if not surpasses it.

Haraamkhor is probably able to draw in the audience with its shock factor as well. The story revolves around a teacher seducing his under-age student. As it doesn’t rely on cheap thrills but rather strong performances and directing, Haraamkhor has been able to hold its own (relatively) at the box office. Of course, one never expected this film to have even a fraction of success as compared to the major releases of Bollywood, but with films like Nil Battey Sannata and Pink, the viewers are becoming more accepting of small releases, which can’t boast of huge sets and large stars.