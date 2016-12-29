Happy New Year 2017: 5 Bollywood hits to help you with your new year’s resolutions

We’ve rounded up some Bollywood films to inspire you to stick to your 2017 resolutions.

Happy New Year 2017: With 2017 right around the corner, you’re probably penning down your new year’s resolutions. In most cases, a majority of people have the same goals – lose weight, do better at work, quit that one bad habit. Whatever it is, we’ve rounded up some of the best films of Bollywood to inspire you to stick to those goals. From Dear Zindagi to Rocket Singh, here are the movies to help you shape your 2017 resolutions:

Fitness goals: Isn’t this one on everyone’s list? Before you decide to break that resolution with your first chocolate bar, tune into the sports movies of the year. Salman Khan’s Sultan or Aamir Khan’s Dangal or better yet, google pics of Aamir’s fat-to-fit transformation. That’s enough to motivate anyone!

Get inspired by Dangal’s Dhaakad:



Quit smoking or drinking: You promise yourself every year that you’ll give up these habits, but eventually you cave in. No shame in that, but check out Udta Punjab. Not necessarily a movie about drinking or smoking, but definitely about giving up a bad habit.

Shahid Kapoor gives a first-hand example of how bad habits screw you over:

Get in touch with your inner self: Dear Zindagi all the way. We are not saying you need to start seeing a therapist like Alia Bhatt did (unless he’s as gorgeous as Shahrukh Khan, in which case, pounce!), but this film will make you reconsider your life. Another one we’d recommend is Anand – an oldie, but there’s a reason why Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan’s film is a timeless hit. Make the most of the year and spread the love!

Shahrukh and Alia show you the way:

Professional goals: Rocket Singh – Salesman Of The Year will definitely motivate to conquer any problems you face at your office. Ranbir Kapoor does a great job as a man who won’t quit till he reaches the top and after seeing the film, neither will you.

Learning a new skill: Whether it’s playing an instrument, competing in a marathon or learning French, we know there’s some skill you’ve always wanted to master. Turn to English Vinglish where Sridevi teaches you that all you need to develop a new skill is determination.

A heartwarming scene from English Vinglish:

Have a great 2017 and stick to those resolutions!