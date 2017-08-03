  3. Happy Birthday Sunil Grover: From Kapil Sharma to Varun Dhawan, here’s how Twitter wished on the comedy star’s birthday

Happy Birthday Sunil Grover: From Kapil Sharma to Varun Dhawan, here’s how Twitter wished on the comedy star’s birthday

Sunil Grover, a name which has been synonymous with comedy since the raging popularity of comedy shows on television.

By: | Updated: August 3, 2017 3:56 PM
Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Happy Birthday Sunil Grover,  Varun dhawan, Twitter wished, Kapil Sharma’s Comedy Nights, The Kapil Sharma Show,  The comedian turns 40 today and the industry, as well as his fans, are flooding the social networking site with wishes.

Sunil Grover, a name which has been synonymous with comedy since the raging popularity of comedy shows on television. The comedy star became a household name after his role as Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi in very popular Kapil Sharma’s Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian turns 40 today and the industry, as well as his fans, are flooding the social networking site with wishes. Kapil Sharma took the opportunity to wish his former team member and tweeted, “Wish u a very happy birthday @WhoSunilGrover paji … may god bless u with all the happiness of this world. Lots of love always.” Recently both the comedians were in the headlines after they embroiled into a spat were Kapil had allegedly assaulted Sunil Grover. But all’s well that end’s well. Can this gesture from The Kapil Sharma Show host be regarded a sign of reconciliation between the both?

Birthdays have always been special for the celebrities and Sunil Grover is no exception to the fact. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the comedy stars birthday:

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top