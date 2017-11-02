Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: From Jab Harry Met Sejal to Chennai Express, what King Khan’s box office collections generated over last 5 years

Whenever SRK appeared on the silver screen, he added an extra quotient of charisma and romanced all his lady loves so intensely that he has forever given us major relationship goals.

Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: One of the country’s most celebrated actors, Shah Rukh Khan turns 52 today. He came, he ruled and he conquered many hearts and now, even after two decades of spreading magic, his charm has not worn out. Whenever SRK appeared on the silver screen, he added an extra quotient of charisma and romanced all his lady loves so intensely that he has forever given us major relationship goals. Having completed over two decades in Bollywood, Shah Rukh has amazed us with his versatile acting skills and has been associated with some of the most iconic roles ever seen in Bollywood. Needless to say, if we take a look at the list of movies he has featured in, we can conclude that King Khan has had a more than successful film career. The total collection is almost Rs 1000 cr – the figure is Rs 952 cr exactly! On his birthday let’s take a trip down the memory lane to see how successful has been these last five years:

Chennai Express- August 9 2013

This was the first time Shah Rukh Khan was associated with director Rohit Shetty and teh result was a blockbuster hit film like Chennai Express. Starring opposite SRK was ravishing Deepika Padukone and both the actors took the audience on a laughter riot express. The film garnered Rs 227 cr and is Khan’s biggest hit till date.

Happy New Year- October 24 2014

Though the film was not a critically acclaimed one, it still managed to entertain its audience and the box office collection is a proof. The film directed by Farah Khan earned Rs 224 cr at the BO and despite being despised by the critics, the film managed to perform well. The film had an ensemble cast which featured Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani.

Dilwale- December 18 2015

Besides being the second collaboration of Shah Rukh and Rohit Shetty, the film also marked the comeback of the most loved couple on screen. Kajol and SRK hit the screen years after and spilled magic. SRK was seen donning the role of an action hero and earned Rs 149 cr at the box office.

FAN- April 15 2016

The movie can’t be deemed as SRK’s best film till date, nevertheless his role as Shah Rukh Khan’s ”jabra fan” was worth appreciating. SRK was the highlight of the entire film which did not star any noteworthy names. The film earned Rs 85 cr at the box office.

Dear Zindagii- 2016

Shah Rukh played a supporting actor in Dear Zindagi. Though it was all about Alia Bhatt and her journey, Khan’s role in the movie was notable and very different from what he had played till date. The movie was a hit and earned Rs 67 cr at the box office.

Raees- 2017

The intense look which Shah Rukh donned in Raees was quite rare to what he has been doing. But it must be said that he pulled it off very well. The film got a lot of attention because of being associated with controversies, Raees earned Rs 137 cr.

Jab Harry Met Sejal- 2017

This was the first time SRK collaborated with Imtiaz Ali to deliver a romantic drama once again. Somehow, this romance drama starring Anushka opposite SRK didn’t really go down well with the audience and the movie ended up earning mere Rs 63 cr!