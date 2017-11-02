How Shah Rukh Khan evolved in last 30 years: Then and Now – From Darr to Raees

As Shah Rukh Khan, better known as the ‘King of Romance’, turns 52 today, we take a trip down the memory lane to explore some of his films that have depicted the crackling chemistry between male and female protagonists.

As Shah Rukh Khan, better known as the ‘King of Romance’, turns 52 today, we take a trip down the memory lane to explore some of his films that have depicted the crackling chemistry between male and female protagonists. Shah Rukh’s debut film ‘Dewaana’ came out in 1992 that didn’t perform well at the box-office but nonetheless, introduced one of the most versatile actors Bollywood has ever seen. One shouldn’t shy away from celebrating the superstar’s most notable aspect and praise-worthy performances over three decades – passion.

Be it on-screen or off-screen nobody can refute the actor’s passion and versatility in portraying his characters with flamboyance and ease. Let’s take a glimpse at the top 5 performances delivered by ‘King Khan’ over these years:

Darr – The film released in 1993 and propelled Shah Rukh into a noteworthy actor. Shah Rukh essayed the anti-hero character at a time when heroes were put on a pedestal. His depiction of a psychopathic adult who is head over heels in love with Kiran, played by Juhi Chawla, and someone who can go to any extent to acquire his desire has left a lasting impression on viewers’ minds. The creepy stalker’s spine-chilling performance definitely deserves a mention in this list.

Shah Rukh opposite Juhi Chawla in Darr

Dil Se – Mani Ratnam’s powerful ‘Political Trilogy’ has mesmerised audience over decades. Dil Se came out in 1998 and was the third instalment of the trilogy and shows Shah Rukh as a journalist who falls in love with Manisha Koirala portraying a mysterious girl. The chemistry between them is sizzling which is evident on-screen. The film brings out several shades of infatuation, longing, obsession. Hatred and lust in the ‘King of Bollywood’ and is a must-watch.

Still from the song Chaiyya Chaiyya in Dil Se

Don – The chase Begins Again – Shah Rukh revived the iconic role of ‘Don’, in 2006, played by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and how. Shah Rukh brought out the cruel and dark shade of Don equally well while portraying the innocent Vijay in a loveable chemistry with Roma, portrayed by Priyanka Chopra.

Still from Don – The Chase Begins Again (Photo: IE)

Chak De! India – The film, released in 2007, about ousted and humiliated Indian hockey team captain Kabir Khan’s journey touched a billion lives. Undoubtedly, one of the best Hindi sports biopic to have come out in recent times. Shah Rukh has shed all his romantic nuances to restructure himself into a stern-looking tough coach who doesn’t mess around while preparing 16 girls, all of them are female protagonists, to conquer the world.

Shah Rukh as Kabir Khan in Chak De! India (Photo: IE)

Raees – Shah Rukh aced the performance of a kohl-eyed gangster who rose from poverty and emerged as the crusader of the wronged with a conscience. Raees promises a menacing SRK who is ruthless and witty at keeping his territory and business intact coupled with a heart of gold for the poor besides playing hubby to Mahira Khan.