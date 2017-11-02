Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan! 89 films old, 52 years young, here are 10 lesser known facts about the superstar

The name Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. The moment somebody whispers it, everybody turns around. The ‘Baadshah of Bollywood’, ‘King of Romance’ and the second-richest actor in the world turned 52 on Thursday, 2nd November. The birthday celebrations of King Khan usually happen at his house Mannat in Mumbai along with his family and close friends. Since the time SRK has moved into Mannat, he never misses taking the wishes and blessings of his fans. Almost every time Shah Rukh Khan manages to wave from the top of his house to the massive crowd waiting for a glimpse of him.
Shah Rukh is a highly media-friendly person and is widely known for his witty sense of humour. Over the course of more than 25 years in Bollywood, he has gone through numerous injuries but had never refrained from working hard again. The kind of management he practices in his mismanaged life — in terms of heavy work-load — is worth praising, whether it is giving time to his kids, family or work.
Have a look at 10 of the very less known facts about Shah Rukh Khan:
- Shah Rukh Khan generally takes time to reach the desired venue, he somehow likes it. Though, once Karan Johar said that Shah Rukh Khan deserves that people should be waiting for him.
- Everybody knows King Khan as Shah Rukh Khan but he was initially named as Abdul Rahman by his maternal grandmother.
- Shah Rukh Khan is the only Bollywood actor who has an equal number of Filmfare best actor awards (8 awards) as Dilip Kumar has.
- Shah Rukh Khan is quite mismanaged in his 24-hour schedule! For SRK a day includes around 14-16 hours of work, which doesn’t necessarily mean it should be in daytime. Once Abhishek Bachchan said Shah Rukh is the most undisciplined gym wala, as he hits the gym at 3 am in morning.
- Shah Rukh Khan was not the first choice for his longest-running film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, then debutante director Aditya Chopra wanted to take Tom Cruise but later on Yash Ji’s recommendation Shah Rukh Khan was locked into the role.
- Shah Rukh Khan is the only actor after the 1990s era who has worked under the direction of yet another great storyteller Yash Chopra in four of his directorial ventures till his last film Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
- Whenever Shah Rukh feels low he cries and has been observed as saying that he cries a lot but in the bathroom.
- And, this one is for the business people out there, Shah Rukh Khan was also invited to NASDAQ — one of the world’s biggest stock exchange — to ring the opening bell.
- On the films front, Shah Rukh Khan has turned down many Hollywood roles and many in Bollywood too including 3 Idiots, Jodha Akbar, Munnabhai M.B.B.S, Kaho Na…Pyar Hai, Rang De Basanti, Ek Tha Tiger, Lagaan.
- Shah Rukh Khan is always seen in decent yet outstanding attire which makes it a unique mark of being a superstar. King Khan doesn’t need a brand, brands need him. Having said that, it doesn’t imply that Shah Rukh doesn’t wear brands at all. Here’s one for your reference, he sports Dolce and Gabbana vests. Check the price of one!