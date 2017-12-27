Happy birthday Salman Khan; yeh tiger abhi zinda hai

Well, Tiger Zinda Hai collections prove that Bhai is very much alive and kicking!

Happy birthday Salman Khan: After Tubelight, Salman Khan was virtually given up for dead as far as box office collections were concerned. Well, Tiger Zinda Hai collections prove that Bhai is very much alive and kicking! There is no doubt about the fact that Salman Khan films rule the box office. Salman Khan who celebrates his 52nd birthday today doesn’t seem to have aged with time. With that killer looks and an evergreen charm, Bhai is still setting the box office on fire and that brief hiccup is now forgotten . The year so far has been mixed for Salman Bhai who delivered a dud like Tubelight and with Tiger Zinda Hai, he hit back at all his critics with style. Hands down, Salman Khan knows how to rule the box office and his films are a clear proof of that. So, from Tiger Zinda Hai collections to other top flicks of his,here is proof that ‘tiger abhi bhi zinda hai’:

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo:

This was the second time Salman Khan appeared on the silver screen with Sonam Kapoor, the last being her debut in Saawariya. A Sooraj Barjatiya film, needless to say, was a family entertainer which made way into the audience’s heart because of Salman’s innocent charm and dapper princely looks. The film had a lifetime collection of Rs 195 cr.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan:

Salman Khan wooed the audience with his simple yet gripping act in this tale of a Pakistani girl lost in India. The songs were appreciated, Kabir Khan’s direction, acting as well as the plot received applause. The film had a whopping lifetime collection of Rs 320 cr.

Sultan:

Salman Khan in the wrestler’s avatar was surely something the audience went ga-ga over. For the first time, Salman was romancing Anushka Sharma in the film and the pair too became an audience favourite. The lifetime collection of Sultan was Rs 301 cr.

Tubelight:

The Kabir Khan directed film was a rare roadblock on Salman Khan’s way which he himself did not see coming. Somehow audience couldn’t accept Salman’s new avatar in the film and inspite of his huge fanfare, the film was not tagged as a success. But hold on, did you know that the movie had a lifetime collection of Rs 120 cr – Rs 119.26 cr to be exact? Yes, you read that right!

Tiger Zinda Hai:

The film which released on Friday has already started setting records. The film has entered the coveted Rs 100 cr club and is cruising its way to the Rs 200 cr club as well. the film starring the hit Katrina and Salman jodi succeeded in creating magic once again. Such is the response towards the film that it is also being speculated that it might enter the Rs 300 cr club as well, if not higher.

Let’s see how far this Salman Khan movie fares at the box office. Having broken the box office record of Baahubali 2 in terms of trailer views, let’s see if it can compete with the BO collection as well.