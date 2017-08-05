Happy Birthday Kajol: Twitter pours in wishes for the DDLJ actress

Kajol starred in some of the most memorable movies and impressed the audiences with her screen presence and aura.

When most of the star kids failed to make their presence felt on screen, when kids had to bear the burden of their parent’s success and couldn’t live upto the audience’s expectations, Kajol came and proved that she was here for the long run. In the year 1992 when the dusky beauty debuted on the silver screen, she went unnoticed by the audience. But soon after Kajol starred in some of the most memorable movies and impressed the audiences with her screen presence and aura. It was she who changed the stereotyped image of beauty and wooed her audience with her enthralling acting skills. Kajol has given us some memorable movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Gupt, Baazigar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, My Name is Khan. The actress regarded as one of the best in the industry has shared some great chemistry with the King of Romance and together they have delivered some the most romantic films.

As we say, age is just a number Kajol who turns 43 today and looks ravishing young as ever keeps on spreading her magic even now. On her birthday the industry and fans have flooded the social media with good wishes. Here’s what twitter is saying:

Happy birthday to my co star fellow Leo and a great human being @KajolAtUN Mam. Wishing you all the peace and happiness. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 4, 2017

She is effortless, she is beautiful, she is so bloody good on screen. Wishing my favourite actor @KajolAtUN a very happy birthday. Much love pic.twitter.com/VImzFWpHKU — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 5, 2017