Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: Five top songs by the famous lyricist

Happy Birthday to Javed Akhtar as the famous poet turns 72. Source: ANI

“Humko uthna to munh andhere tha, lekin ik khwab humko ghere tha” – Javed Akhtar

Happy Birthday, Javed Akhtar: Born in the year 1945 in Gwalior, Indian poet, lyricist and screenwriter, Javed Akhtar always lived in a very musical childhood as his father, Jan Nisar Akhtar was a Bollywood film songwriter and his mother, Safia Akhtar was a singer, teacher and writer. Akhtar is a mainstream writer and some of his successful works were carried out with Salim Khan as they were credited as Salim-Javed between 1971 and 1982. His first big success was the script of Andaz (1971) which was followed by Adhikar (1971) and the list goes on. His work made him the recipient of Padma Shri (1999), Padma Bhushan (2007), Sahitya Akademi Award in Urdu and 13 Filmfare Awards.

Javed Akhtar’s children followed his path and made it to Bollywood. His daughter Zoya Akhtar is a film director and his son Farhan Akhtar is both a film director and an actor. Akhtar has worked together with his son movies such as Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Rock On!! and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (Javed Akhtar worked together with both his children for this movie).

On his 72 birthday, here are some of Javed Akhtar’s amazing works that take you down memory lane and make you feel nostalgic-

Ye Kahan Aa Gaye Hum- Silsila (1981)

Ek Ladki ko Dekha to Aisa Laga- 1942: A Love Story (1994)

Jaane Kyon – Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Radha Kaise Naa Jale- Lagaan (2001)