Happy Birthday, Govinda: 5 roles proving he’s Hero No 1 of the 1990s

Govinda celebrated his 53rd birthday today and what better time to look back at the laughs and thrills he delivered to audiences on big screen. From the 1990s to the early 2000s, Govinda dominated the box office with films like Dulhe Raja, Aakhiyon Se Goli Maare and who can forget when he starred opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Hum? With his perfect comedic timing, often over-the-top expressions and quirky dance moves, the actor was widely popular among every age group of the time. Here’s a look at five of his best movies:

Raja Babu: Govinda sure knew his dance moves and this was best showcased in Raja Babu where the actor performed amazing Michael Jackson-like moves. The film also featured Karisma Kapoor.

Check a hilarious scene from Raja Babu here:

Aankhen: This 1993 movie cemented Govinda’s reputation as the ‘Comedy King of Bollywood’. In this dark comedy, Govinda played a double role as slacker Bunnu and his identical cousin.

Hero No 1: One of Govinda’s most famous movies ever, it followed the story of a successful businessman who willingly became a servant.

Remember the hit title track of Hero No 1?

Shikari: This movie showed Govinda’s versatility when he played the murderous Om. Responsible for killing at least two people in the film, Govinda still managed to convey his character’s human side as well.

Aunty No 1: The only thing funnier than Govinda is when the actor dresses up in drag. While the film also starred Raveena Tandon, for all practical purposes, ‘aunty’ is the real heroine of this movie.

Check out this song from Aunty No 1:

Starting his film career in 1986 with Ilzam, Govinda cemented his position in the industry in no time. Govinda’s career in movies was somewhat expected since he came from a Bollywood background. His father Arun Kumar Ahuja acted in several films in the 1940-50s, while his mother Nirmala Devi was also an actress and singer.