Happy Birthday Deepika! 31 films on her turning 31

Let’s hope this year brings Dippy much love and appreciation and a strong foothold in the West. Way more to go girl! (Reuters)

She is smart, she is pretty, she is talented, she is Deepika Padukone, who turns a year older and wiser today! On her turning 31, let us see the 31 films that has strengthened her base in the movie industry and made her one of the ‘most desirable.’

In the year 2007, Farah Khan directed and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Om Shanti Om’ brought Deepika to the Hindi movie industry with much buzz and sound. But this was not her first film. Just a year ago, she started her acting career with a Kannada film, titled ‘Aishwarya.’ After gaining much appreciation in ‘Om Shanti Om,’ Dippy went on doing some average movies like ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno,’ ‘Chandni Chowk to China’ and ‘Billu,’ till she again came under the spotlight with Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Love Aaj Kal,’ opposite Saif Ali Khan in 2009.

The next few years went somewhat ok for the girl, with not so good and good projects, where she was seen in movies like ‘Main Aurr Mrs Khanna,’ ‘Karthik Calling Karthik,’ ‘Housefull,’ ‘Lafangey Parindey,’ ‘Break Ke Baad,’ ‘Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey,’ ‘Dum Maaro Dum,’ ‘Aarakshan,’ ‘Desi Boyz,’ ‘Cocktail,’ ‘Race 2’ and ‘Bombay Talkies.’

You may also like to watch

After gaining much appreciation in ‘Om Shanti Om,’ Dippy went on doing some average movies like ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno,’ ‘Chandni Chowk to China’ and ‘Billu,’ till she again came under the spotlight with Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Love Aaj Kal,’ opposite Saif Ali Khan in 2009. The next few years went somewhat ok for the girl, with not so good and good projects, where she was seen in movies like ‘Main Aurr Mrs Khanna,’ ‘Karthik Calling Karthik,’ ‘Housefull,’ ‘Lafangey Parindey,’ ‘Break Ke Baad,’ ‘Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey,’ ‘Dum Maaro Dum,’ ‘Aarakshan,’ ‘Desi Boyz,’ ‘Cocktail,’ ‘Race 2’ and ‘Bombay Talkies.’

The next few years went somewhat ok for the girl, with not so good and good projects, where she was seen in movies like ‘Main Aurr Mrs Khanna,’ ‘Karthik Calling Karthik,’ ‘Housefull,’ ‘Lafangey Parindey,’ ‘Break Ke Baad,’ ‘Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey,’ ‘Dum Maaro Dum,’ ‘Aarakshan,’ ‘Desi Boyz,’ ‘Cocktail,’ ‘Race 2’ and ‘Bombay Talkies.’

Finally 2013 came as a year that took Deepika’s career to a certain height and turned her into one of the best actresses of the industry and it started with Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Then came ‘Chennai Express’ with SRK, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela,’ with Ranveer Singh- a

Then came ‘Chennai Express’ with SRK, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela,’ with Ranveer Singh- a hatrick of hits in one year. Her career in 2014 gave her the chance to feature opposite the Thalaiva Rajinikanth in Tamil animation flick ‘Kochadaiiyaan.’ She also did films like ‘Finding Fanny’ and ‘Happy New Year’ in the same year. 2015 was again a year of grandeur for the actress as she again, for the second time, gave three hits in one year and gained appreciations,

She also did films like ‘Finding Fanny’ and ‘Happy New Year’ in the same year. 2015 was again a year of grandeur for the actress as she again, for the second time, gave three hits in one year and gained appreciations, nominations and awards for the same. The films were national award winning ‘Piku,’ ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Tamasha.’ Though 2016 did not see her hitting the

Though 2016 did not see her hitting the theatres with films, what kept her under constant limelight is her first Hollywood project ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage,’ which is all set release this year. This year also starts with much expectation from Deepika as, other than her Hollywood debut, she has projects like SLB’s ‘Padmavati,’ Majid Majidi’s next and her special appearance in Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon-

This year also starts with much expectation from Deepika as, other than her Hollywood debut, she has projects like SLB’s ‘Padmavati,’ Majid Majidi’s next and her special appearance in Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Raabta.’ Let’s hope this year brings Dippy much love and appreciation and a strong foothold in the West. Way more to

Let’s hope this year brings Dippy much love and appreciation and a strong foothold in the West. Way more to go girl!