Happy birthday Aamir Khan: Ghajini to Dangal; here are Bollywood superstar’s top 5 grossers

Happy birthday Aamir Khan: Superstar Aamir Khan has been Bollywood’s true gamechanger. From bringing in innovative ideas of distributing his films to blockbuster box office hits, the man has given a new direction to the industry altogether. Aamir dared to take some path-breaking decisions which proved to be a turning point in his career and the man today stands as the unbeatable box office king (though Salman fans may happen to differ)! Aamir is in the industry for over 20 years now and as the audience, we have seen him grow with each venture.

The actor has been synonymous with perfection and his films like PK, Dangal, Ghajini are here to tell the tale. His films not only have impressed the critics but were total box office winners. Thinking out of the box and brilliantly delivering it to suit the taste of the audience is where his genius lies. It was Aamir Khan whose films set a benchmark for the industry and other hence followed. On Aamir’s 53rd birthday, here’s a look at the actor’s top grossers till date:

Ghajini:

Ghajini was a Christmas release of 2008 which also introduced us to the Southern talent Asin. Hands down, the film is remembered for Aamir’s role as Sanjay Singhania which became a sensation. Be it the look, songs acting, everything was just bang on! Bollywood after a span had witnessed something so impactful and action-packed film like this. The film became the highest grosser of the 2008 and earned a whopping Rs 114 cr.

3 Idiots:

And, then came the iconic film which left everyone in splits! 3 Idiots made a collection of Rs 202.95 cr, a sum which was far from reality at that point. 3 Idiots starred Aamir, Kareena Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Madhavan and Boman Irani. The film not only was hit in the domestic box office but became a sensation worldwide, especially China.

Dhoom 3:

Coming off the Dhoom franchise, we saw Aamir do something which we seldom expected him too. Defying his chocolate boy image, this time, Aamir was the antagonist playing a double role. Dhoom 3 became a whopping success and garnered a lifetime collection Rs 284.27 cr.

PK:

PK was a story about an alien lost on earth and what all he encounters to get back his remote which is the only key back home. The film starring Anushka Sharma in lead along with Aamir Khan, was fun and quirky yet at the same time questioned society and its norms. PK earned Rs 240.8 cr.

Dangal:

Latest from Aamir’s kitty, Dangal is based on the life real life wrestling professionals Geeta and Babita Phogat. For Dangal, Aamir went through a serious transformation to fit into the character as the father of the wrestler. This film is Aamir’s highest grosser till date. Dangal earned Rs 387.38 cr.