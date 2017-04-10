Half Girlfriend trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Shradhha Kapoor starrer bags whopping 2 mn views in 6 hours; Chetan Bhagat shares joy

The movie is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s book with the same title ‘Half Girlfriend’ and is directed by Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri with actors Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

After months long posts, images, promotional videos and tweets, the makers of the movie ‘Half Girlfriend’ have finally revealed the first trailer of the film on Monday morning. Surprisingly the trailer has gathered a phenomenal response with over 2 million Youtube views in less than 6 hours. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, producer and writer Chetan Bhagat proudly shared a poster of the movie that read ‘Half Girlfriend trailer crosses 2 million views in less than 6 hours.’ Bhagat captioned the poster with: “Thank you for the love! 2mn in 6 hrs! #HalfGirlfriendTrailer.”

Thank you for the love! 2mn in 6 hrs! #HalfGirlfriendTrailer pic.twitter.com/SEyW8X2Kvy — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 10, 2017

The movie is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s book with the same title ‘Half Girlfriend’ and is directed by Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri with actors Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The trailer opens with Arjun who is playing the role of Madhav Jha, struggling to speak in English during his entrance interview at the St. Stephen’s college in Delhi. The next shot is where Madhav meets his so-called ‘Half Girlfriend’ Riya Somani (Shraddha) on a basketball ground. Though, Ajrun’s portrayal and accent of a guy from Bihar who come straight out to a cool universe sounds unconvincing in the beginning, but as the plot reaches the climax, the accent error gets taken over by his intense acting.

Shraddha’s character as Riya is a girl from an upper middle-class family, who is famous in her college and on the other side Arjun is playing the character of a guy is new to the city and is trying to adapt to the living style. The story revolves around the two and how they get along regardless of the differences in the lifestyles. How Madhav falls in love with Riya, but she just wants to be his half girlfriend. The movie also features Rhea Chakraborty and Vikrant Massey in supporting roles.

A day prior to the release of the trailer, Shraddha took to her twitter account to release the second poster of her movie. She wrote, “#HalfGirlfriend, FULL nervous!!! Here is our second poster. Trailer out tomorrow! #19thMay @mohit11481 @chetan_bhagat @arjunkapoor.

The movie has been directed by Mohit Suri and produced by the Balaji Motion Pictures and Chetan Bhagat himself. Half girlfriend is yet another adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s best-selling novels. Prior to this, various movies have been made on his novels such as 2 States (Bhagat’s personal story), 3 Idiots, Kai Po Che! and One Night at Call Center.