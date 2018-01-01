Haathi Mere Saathi first look: This stunning photo reveals Rana Daggubati in new avatar

Haathi Mere Saathi first look: Baahubali 2 actor, Rana Daagubati is back to stun us!(Twitter/ RanaDaggubati)

Haathi Mere Saathi first look: Baahubali 2 actor, Rana Daggubati is back to stun us! Yesterday, the actor unveiled the first look of his upcoming movie, Haathi Mere Saathi. The movie is directed by Prabhu Solomon and is based on real-life events. Yesterday, Rana took to Twitter, to share the first look of the film and again, he has amassed an audience who are eagerly waiting for its release. His fans have been raving since the release of the movie’s first look. In this, one can find Rana in a new rugged avatar with sporty hair, a serious look on his face and pensive eyes. He can be seen standing in front of an elephant, staring right across at you. Overall, he looks impressive and has set the tone for his film. In the film, he is playing the role of a mahout, named Bandev, who lives with his elephant. The actor had been propelled to fame after his striking performance in Baahubali in 2015.

While sharing the first look, Rana tweeted, “And now It’s officially another year!! Happy New Year!! Let’s make each day count!! Best wishes. And for the one’s who missed here’s #Bandev form #HaathiMereSaathi.” In another tweet, he writes, Entering the new year with a great new story to tell. Introducing #Bandev from #HaathiMereSaathi #HaathiMereSaathiFL. However, the shooting might take place in Thailand and at a few select locations in India. What’s interesting to note, about the movie is that its a trilingual film, that is, the film will be released in three languages – Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The way the actor has experimented with his looks has already grabbed eyes of many.

Take a look at the Haathi Mere Saathi poster:

Entering the new year with a great new story to tell. Introducing #Bandev from #HaathiMereSaathi #HaathiMereSaathiFL pic.twitter.com/7jITiEc82K — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 31, 2017

The film revolves around the life of a man who lives with an elephant. The storyline plays against the backdrop of the bond the human and animal share. The movie has already booked a release date for itself – it will screen on Diwali, 2018. Eros Now has also shared the first look of the movie. The Tweet goes like this: Eros International’s Trinity Pictures unveils the first look of @RanaDaggubati as #Bandev from #HaathiMereSaathi. This trilingual film, directed by Prabhu Solomon releases this Diwali.”