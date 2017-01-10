Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan shock for actor Akshay Kumar, wife Twinkle Khanna; check out how

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is spiritual leader and actor, having played a lead role in the Messenger of God (MSG) series

Actor Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna received the shock of her life recently from a happening right next to where she is living. Twinkle, who has publicised many humorous anecdotes that have gone against the neon-sign-like presence that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan prefers to surround himself with, was left awestruck after she found out that he had become her neighbour!

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is spiritual leader and actor, having played a lead role in the Messenger of God (MSG) series. Problem for Twinkle stems from the fact that she has ridiculed Baba’s funky clothes and loud lifestyle. However, not to be phased easily, the actress chose to turn her surprise into less of a liability and instead invoked humour of, what else, the godly kind. Twinkle, who is also an author and has a way with the English language, wrote, “I am obsessed with him – have stalked him endlessly – taken pictures with his fluorescent green car outside a hotel – written columns on him – threatened to buy first day first show tickets for Messenger of God and God has sent me a message back in return stating ‘Be careful what you wish for you idiot’ HE has moved into my neighbourhood! Hahaha.”

You may also like to watch:



Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh says he is a social reformer, singer, director and an actor. He has been the head of the socio-spiritual organisation called Dera Sacha Sauda. The celebrity couple owns few floors in their sea facing building in Juhu. Hrithik Roshan and Sajid Nadiadwala also stay in the same building.