GST impact on movies: Shah Rukh Khan believes benefit will come back to consumers

Shah Rukh Khan believes that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the film industry will be beneficial for the consumers. (Source: Red Chillies/Twitter)

Its been little over a month since the GST was implemented in India at a grand midnight bash which was conducted at the Central Hall of the Indian Parliament in the presence of many senior leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Pranab Mukherjee and BJP chief Amit Shah. Even though GST was smoothly implemented across the country, people still have a lot of doubts over it due to the new regime’s complex nature. Just like the other sectors, GST was believed to have an impact on the film industry. A tax rate of 28% was not welcomed by all and many actors and producers came out in protest of the new regime.

However, Jab Harry Met Sejal star Shah Rukh Khan believes that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the film industry will be beneficial for the consumers as the benefits will come back to them, in the longer run. “With 28 percent now, I think there is uniformity. Finally, the benefit will come back to the consumer… maybe not right now the way GST works. It will be returned to the consumer not directly but indirectly,” Shah Rukh told reporters while promoting his movie Jab Harry Met Sejal, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Advance tickets to #JabHarryMetSejal is here! Book now for 3 August at http://t.co/jFwFm6sO1F. #JHMSatVOX pic.twitter.com/6x9OaWrXwD — VOX Cinemas (@voxcinemas) July 16, 2017

SRK added that earlier the rates were different for all the states which used to affect the country. “Previously, it was different for different states. In some states it was more, in some, it was less. So it used to effect all over the country. I think this is a very good thing that we have a uniform tax now. It will help in business in the long run. In the next few years we will settle down to it,” Shah Rukh added.

The GST Council has decided on a two-slab structure for cinema tickets, whereby those costing less than Rs 100 would be taxed less at 18 per cent, while those above will attract a tax of 28 per cent.