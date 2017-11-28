Grammys Nominations 2018: Full list released; Jay-Z; Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar in focus

American rapper Jay-Z has emerged as the leader in the list. The rapper has his name in the top four categories.

The nomination list for the 2018 Grammy Awards are out and the American rapper Jay-Z has emerged as the leader in the list. The rapper has his name in the top four categories which are dominated by rap and R&B artists. Record of the year nominees include Jay-Z’s “The Story of O.J.,” a song that references O.J. Simpson; Mars’ Top 5 hit, “24K Magic”; Lamar’s No. 1 smash, “Humble”; Gambino’s “Redbone,” which peaked at No. 12 on the Hot 100; and the year’s biggest hit, “Despacito,” by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber. Albums and songs eligible in the 84 categories at the 60th annual Grammys had to be released between October 1, 2016, and September 30, 2017. This year is the first year the Grammys used online voting for its main awards show; it started online voting for the Latin Grammys last year.

Pop star Taylor Swift didn’t earn a nomination for her single “Look What You Made Me Do” which was released before the Grammy’s cutoff date. Ed Sheeran has the second best-selling album of the year with “Divide” was given a nomination in the best pop vocal album. Sheeran’s hit single, “Shape of You,” is up for best pop solo performance.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

“4:44” – Jay-Z

“Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino

“Damn.” – Kendrick Lamar

“Melodrama” – Lorde

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

“Humble” – Kendrick Lamar

“Redbone” – Childish Gambino

“The Story of O.J.” – Jay-Z

SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriters award)

“1-800-273-8255” – Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters

“4:44” – Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters

“Despacito” – Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters

“Issues” – Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters

“That’s What I Like” – Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters

BEST NEW ARTIST

Alessia Cara

Julia Michaels

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

SZA

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

“Divide” – Ed Sheeran

“Evolve” – Imagine Dragons

“Joanne” – Lady Gaga

“Kaleidoscope EP” – Coldplay

“Lust For Life” – Lana Del Rey

“Rainbow” – Kesha

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

“American Teen” – Khalid

“Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino

“CTRL” – SZA

“Free 6lack” – 6lack

“Starboy” – The Weeknd

BEST R&B ALBUM

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

“Feel The Real” – Musiq Soulchild

“Freudian” – Daniel Caesar

“Gumbo” – PJ Morton

“Let Love Rule” – Ledisi

BEST ROCK ALBUM

“A Deeper Understanding” – The War on Drugs

“Emperor of Sand” – Mastodon

“Hardwired…To Self-Destruct” – Metallica

“The Stories We Tell Ourselves” – Nothing More

“Villains” – Queens of the Stone Age

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

“Cosmic Hallelujah” – Kenny Chesney

“From A Room: Volume 1” – Chris Stapleton

“Heart Break” – Lady Antebellum

“Life Changes” – Thomas Rhett

“The Breaker” – Little Big Town

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

“American Dream” – LCD Soundsystem

“Everything Now” – Arcade Fire

“Humanz” – Gorillaz

“Pure Comedy” – Father John Misty

“Sleep Well Beast” – The National

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Blake Mills

Calvin Harris

Greg Kurstin

No I.D.

The Stereotypes